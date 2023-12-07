Verizon (VZ) & Zebra Partner to Accelerate Private 5G Solutions

Verizon Communications ( VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) and Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA Quick Quote ZBRA - Free Report) have joined forces to launch specialized Zebra mobile devices and software solutions tailored for Verizon Private 5G users.
Tablets and computers developed by Zebra are specifically designed for frontline workers across industries like transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The devices are equipped with Zebra Mobility DNA software, which facilitates inventory tracking, project management, and seamless communication in various work environments.
Furthermore, these devices are certified to function with Verizon's private wireless networks and can utilize Zebra Workcloud software solutions. Zebra's devices can now leverage Verizon Private 5G, which will increase network capacity, which, in turn, enables secure communication and efficient process management.
The collaboration aims to streamline the adoption and implementation of these devices and provide businesses with quicker access to tools essential for leveraging their private networks effectively. Also, clients who own previous Zebra devices might be qualified for refunds or a trade-in for newer models via Zebra.
Verizon offers communication services in the form of local phone service, long distance, wireless and data services. The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G ultra-wideband network across the country. Its growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge computing and business solutions.
Recently, the company secured a $15 million contract from Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation under the federal government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. Under the contract, Verizon will supply voice and data services across national and international locations.
The Navy divided the EIS award into two segments — voice and data. For voice services, Verizon plans to integrate innovative technologies to meet the Navy’s evolving voice needs. Simultaneously, it will upgrade data services, transitioning from the Navy’s Time Division Multiplexing voice platform to ethernet.
