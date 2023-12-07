We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Lululemon Athletica (LULU) a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Announcement?
Athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica (LULU - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. The Vancouver-based company encourages a healthy, fitness-based lifestyle that promotes activities such as yoga, running, and training. Lululemon has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the past 13 quarters; can LULU make it 14 in a row?
Lululemon is expected to deliver a third-quarter profit of $2.27/share, which reflects growth of 13.5% versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to increase 17.8% to $2.19 billion.
The company has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.8%. LULU stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP predicts another beat for the upcoming earnings announcement.