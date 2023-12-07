Evergy (EVRG) Up 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Evergy Inc (
EVRG Quick Quote EVRG - Free Report) . Shares have added about 4.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Evergy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Evergy's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates Evergy, Inc. reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $1.88 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 by 6.2%. Earnings decreased 6% year over year. Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by lower operations and maintenance (O&M) expense, higher corporate-owned life insurance (COLI) proceeds, offset by unfavorable weather, lower weather-normalized demand, higher depreciation and amortization expense, and higher interest expense. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were $1.53 per share compared with $1.86 in the year-ago period. Total Revenues
Evergy’s total revenues were $1,669.3 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,631 million by 2.3%. Total revenues were $1,909.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses were $1,183.4 million, down 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,330.7 million, owing to a decrease in fuel and purchased power expenses and SPP network transmission costs.
Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $136.8 million, up 33.7% from the year-ago level. Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2023, were $41 million compared with $25.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2023, was $9,297.6 million compared with $9,905.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2023 was $1,551.7 million compared with $1,477.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Dividend
Evergy increased its fourth-quarter dividend to 64.25 cents per share, resulting in an annualized payout of $2.57. This reflects 4.9% annual growth.
Guidance
Evergy revised its 2023 operating earnings per share guidance to $3.55-$3.65 from $3.55-$3.75. The company adjusted its EPS annual growth target at 4-6% from 2023 through 2026. The mid-point of the guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $3.58 per share.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.
The consensus estimate has shifted -28.26% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Evergy has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Evergy is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Over the past month, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (
WMB Quick Quote WMB - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2023 more than a month ago.
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) reported revenues of $2.56 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -15.3%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares with $0.48 a year ago.
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is expected to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -13.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.3%.
The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.
