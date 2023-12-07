Back to top

HRMY or GMAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY - Free Report) and Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that HRMY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.51, while GMAB has a forward P/E of 27.09. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GMAB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03.

Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 3.90. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GMAB has a P/B of 4.68.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HRMY's Value grade of A and GMAB's Value grade of C.

HRMY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than GMAB, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HRMY is the superior option right now.


