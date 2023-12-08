Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Ageas (AGESY) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) . AGESY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.08. Over the past 52 weeks, AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.05 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 5.81.

Investors will also notice that AGESY has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AGESY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, AGESY's PEG has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.67.

Another notable valuation metric for AGESY is its P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AGESY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.51. Over the past 12 months, AGESY's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.88.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ageas's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGESY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks