Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Dorian LPG is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 72% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, LPG has gained about 104.2% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 9.1%. This means that Dorian LPG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 54.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.5% so far this year, meaning that LPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.