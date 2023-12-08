We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OSIS or OLED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components sector have probably already heard of OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) and Universal Display Corp. (OLED - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, OSI Systems has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Universal Display Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that OSIS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
OSIS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.51, while OLED has a forward P/E of 42.74. We also note that OSIS has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OLED currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95.
Another notable valuation metric for OSIS is its P/B ratio of 2.87. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OLED has a P/B of 6.
These metrics, and several others, help OSIS earn a Value grade of A, while OLED has been given a Value grade of D.
OSIS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that OSIS is likely the superior value option right now.