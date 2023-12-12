Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (
a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Insurance is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $806.57 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market. KIE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Insurance Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Insurance Select Industry Index represents the insurance segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.58%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Progressive Corp (
The top 10 holdings account for about 24.40% of total assets under management.
The top 10 holdings account for about 24.40% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 11.11% and it's up approximately 10.13% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/11/2023), respectively. KIE has traded between $37.44 and $45.61 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 19.10% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Insurance ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. KIE, then, is not a great choice for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (
KBWP Quick Quote KBWP - Free Report) tracks KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Index and the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF ( IAK Quick Quote IAK - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has $181.58 million in assets, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has $406.08 million. KBWP has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IAK charges 0.40%. Bottom Line
