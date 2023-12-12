We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Adidas (ADDYY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Adidas AG is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 74.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ADDYY has gained about 53.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 13.5%. This means that Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.4% year-to-date.
In AMC Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that ADDYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, AMC Networks belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +28.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Adidas AG and AMC Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.