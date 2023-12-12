We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Capital One Financial (COF) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Capital One (COF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Capital One is one of 844 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capital One is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COF's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, COF has moved about 27% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12.3%. This means that Capital One is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.2%.
The consensus estimate for Enact Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Capital One belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.8% this year, meaning that COF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Enact Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Capital One and Enact Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.