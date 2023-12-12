Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ETR or WEC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in stocks from the Utility - Electric Power sector have probably already heard of Entergy (ETR - Free Report) and WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Entergy and WEC Energy Group are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ETR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ETR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.15, while WEC has a forward P/E of 18.22. We also note that ETR has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WEC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.08.

Another notable valuation metric for ETR is its P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WEC has a P/B of 2.20.

These metrics, and several others, help ETR earn a Value grade of B, while WEC has been given a Value grade of C.

ETR sticks out from WEC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ETR is the better option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Entergy Corporation (ETR) - free report >>

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper