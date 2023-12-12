We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Time to Buy?
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.
The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For NGL Energy Partners LP, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.19 per share, which is a change of 0% from the year-ago reported number.
Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for NGL Energy Partners LP compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 337.5%.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.23 per share represents a change of +155.56% from the year-ago number.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for NGL Energy Partners LP versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 141.82% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, NGL Energy Partners LP currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on NGL Energy Partners LP because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 10.1% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.