Invesco (IVZ) November AUM Soars on Favorable Market & Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for November 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.54 trillion represented a 6.3% jump from the previous month.
Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion in the month. Additionally, money market net inflows were $5.8 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows were $2.7 billion. Invesco’s November AUM was positively impacted by market returns, which increased the AUM balance by $75 billion. Further, foreign exchange resulted in a rise in AUM by $6.7 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Nov 30 was $1.49 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $960 billion.
At the end of November, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $778.8 billion, jumping 9.9% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $317.2 billion increased 2.9% from the previous month.
Moreover, Balanced AUM for November was $62 billion, up 3.9% from October 2023-end. Alternatives AUM grew 2% to $179.3 billion. Money Market AUM rose 3.3% from the prior-month end to $205.4 billion.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.
Over the past three months, shares of Invesco have lost 2% against the industry’s rally of 4.4%.
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $78.7 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, which reflects an increase of 9.1% from the prior-month level.
Market appreciation of $7 billion drove the rise in CNS’ AUM balance. This was partially offset by net outflows of $264 million and distributions of $155 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.41 trillion for November 2023. This reflects a 6% increase from $1.33 trillion recorded as of Oct 31, 2023.
The rise in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily driven by the impacts of positive markets and relatively stable long-term net outflows.