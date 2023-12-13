Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Adobe Systems (ADBE) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ADBE recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ADBE has rallied 5.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests ADBE could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ADBE's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ADBE for more gains in the near future.


