We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Alamo Group (ALG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alamo Group (ALG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alamo Group is one of 216 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alamo Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALG's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ALG has gained about 35.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 9.1%. This shows that Alamo Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35%.
In Atlas Copco AB's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alamo Group belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.9% so far this year, so ALG is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Atlas Copco AB falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17%.
Alamo Group and Atlas Copco AB could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.