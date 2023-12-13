We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Flight Centre (FGETF) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Flight Centre Ltd. (FGETF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Flight Centre Ltd. is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flight Centre Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FGETF's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, FGETF has gained about 41.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 14.5%. This means that Flight Centre Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) . The stock is up 36.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Acushnet's current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Flight Centre Ltd. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.7% this year, meaning that FGETF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Acushnet falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #216. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flight Centre Ltd. and Acushnet as they could maintain their solid performance.