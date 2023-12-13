See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Bridges Investment Fund (BRGIX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. BRGIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 14.44% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Arrow Managed Futures Strategy I (MFTNX - Free Report) : 1.2% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. MFTNX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With yearly returns of 10.41% over the last five years, MFTNX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSMIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 14.83% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.