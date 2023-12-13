We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stock Up as November AUM Balance Improves
Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) rallied 1.3% in response to a solid improvement in assets under management (AUM) balance for November 2023. The company reported preliminary AUM of $78.7 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, which reflected a jump of 9.1% from the prior-month level.
Market appreciation of $7 billion largely drove the improvement, which was partially offset by net outflows of $264 million and distributions of $155 million.
Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $32.7 billion at the end of November 2023, soaring 9.9% from the October-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.9 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Closed-end funds were $10.7 billion, increasing 6.6% from the October 2023 level. Also, the company recorded $35.3 billion in open-end funds, marking a 9.1% rise from the prior month.
Cohen & Steers’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue aiding the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.
Over the past three months, shares of Cohen & Steers have rallied 2.7%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 5.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary AUM for November 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.54 trillion represented a 6.3% jump from the previous month.
Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion in the month. Additionally, money market net inflows were $5.8 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows were $2.7 billion.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s November AUM was positively impacted by market returns, which increased the AUM balance by $75 billion. Further, foreign exchange resulted in a rise in AUM by $6.7 billion. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.41 trillion for November 2023. This reflects a 6% increase from $1.33 trillion recorded as of Oct 31, 2023.
The rise in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily driven by the impacts of positive markets and relatively stable long-term net outflows. At present, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3.