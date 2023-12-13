We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI - Free Report) . DPSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.90, which compares to its industry's average of 32.33. Over the past year, DPSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 26 and as low as 9.37, with a median of 13.63.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that DPSI has a P/CF ratio of 8.15. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.40. Over the past year, DPSI's P/CF has been as high as 18.58 and as low as 5.78, with a median of 7.52.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that DecisionPoint Systems is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DPSI feels like a great value stock at the moment.