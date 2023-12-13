We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Booking Holdings is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BKNG has moved about 68.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 23.2% on average. As we can see, Booking Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 91.1%.
Over the past three months, MercadoLibre's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 50% this year, meaning that BKNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. MercadoLibre is also part of the same industry.
Booking Holdings and MercadoLibre could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.