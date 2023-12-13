We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Archer Aviation Inc. is one of 48 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACHR has gained about 239.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Archer Aviation Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 74.4% year-to-date.
In VirTra, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Archer Aviation Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.2% so far this year, so ACHR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, VirTra, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Military industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +74.4% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Archer Aviation Inc. and VirTra, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.