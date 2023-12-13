Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HMY or FNV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Mining - Gold stocks are likely familiar with Harmony Gold (HMY - Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (FNV - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Harmony Gold has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Franco-Nevada has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HMY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FNV has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

HMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.63, while FNV has a forward P/E of 30.97. We also note that HMY has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FNV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.68.

Another notable valuation metric for HMY is its P/B ratio of 1.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FNV has a P/B of 2.95.

These metrics, and several others, help HMY earn a Value grade of A, while FNV has been given a Value grade of D.

HMY stands above FNV thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that HMY is the superior value option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) - free report >>

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper