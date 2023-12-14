See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Steel (X) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
United States Steel (X - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $38.59. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% gain over the past four weeks.
U.S. Steel’s stock popped on CNBC reports that it has received several acquisition bids above $40 per share including a bid from Cleveland-Cliffs.
This steel maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -78.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.87 billion, down 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For U.S. Steel, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 19.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on X going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
U.S. Steel is part of the Zacks Steel - Producers industry. Commercial Metals (CMC - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.6% higher at $47.28. CMC has returned -0.2% in the past month.
For Commercial Metals
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.52. This represents a change of -32.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Commercial Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).