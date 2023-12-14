Back to top

MidWestOne (MOFG) Moves 7.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.9% higher at $25.34. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% gain over the past four weeks.

After 11 interest rate hikes, the Fed's decision to pause rate hikes for the third month drove bullish sentiments across markets amid the optimism of easing inflation pressures. With this, the interest rates remain at a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5%. Further, the central bank indicated three interest rate cuts by 2024-end. These developments turned investor sentiment bullish on bank stocks, as high funding costs faced by the industry players are expected to decline in the next year, supporting spread income and margins. Hence, the MOFG stock gained.

This holding company for MidWestOne Bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -53.9%. Revenues are expected to be $43.4 million, down 20.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For MidWestOne, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MOFG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

MidWestOne is part of the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry. First Western (MYFW - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 16.4% higher at $19.63. MYFW has returned -1.3% in the past month.

First Western's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -43.1%. First Western currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).


