Is Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is InterContinental Hotels (IHG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
InterContinental Hotels is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. InterContinental Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHG's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, IHG has gained about 51.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 17%. This means that InterContinental Hotels is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Jakks Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) . The stock is up 92.2% year-to-date.
For Jakks Pacific, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, InterContinental Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.5% so far this year, so IHG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +21.9% year to date.
InterContinental Hotels and Jakks Pacific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.