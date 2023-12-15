We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Can Its 12.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.5% higher at $8.94. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.3% gain over the past four weeks.
The price surge can be correlated to the recent announcement by the Federal Reserve holding rates steady right now and indicating three rate cuts in 2024. SoFi’s increasing deposit base provides the company with a more economical funding option for the rapidly expanding loan operations, all while optimizing the net interest margin. The CEO’s confidence in the company’s ability to maintain interest rates at elevated levels for an extended duration compared with competitors, aiming to secure a larger market share provides further assurance to investors.
This company is expected to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $574.42 million, up 25.8% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For SoFi Technologies, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 100% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SOFI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3% higher at $50.44. SYM has returned 36.4% in the past month.
For Symbotic Inc.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +36.8% over the past month to -$0.05. This represents a change of +58.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Symbotic Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).