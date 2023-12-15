Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in MSCI (MSCI): Can Its 3.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) shares soared 3.9% in the last trading session to close at $546.37. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks.

MSCI’s prospects are benefiting from solid growth in recurring subscriptions. It is gaining strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business models, and the growing adoption of its ESG and Climate solutions in the investment process.

This maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%. Revenues are expected to be $653.37 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For MSCI, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MSCI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

MSCI is a member of the Zacks Business - Software Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Wipro Limited (WIT - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1% higher at $5.04. WIT has returned 8.2% over the past month.

Wipro Limited's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Wipro Limited currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).


