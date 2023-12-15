Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 01/26/2011, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (
XTN Quick Quote XTN - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $203.84 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. XTN is managed by State Street Global Advisors. Before fees and expenses, XTN seeks to match the performance of the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index.
The S&P Transportation Select Industry Index represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.68%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
XTN's heaviest allocation is in the Industrials sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.
Taking into account individual holdings, Rxo Inc (
RXO Quick Quote RXO - Free Report) accounts for about 2.68% of the fund's total assets, followed by Matson Inc ( MATX Quick Quote MATX - Free Report) and Csx Corp ( CSX Quick Quote CSX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 26.28% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF return is roughly 24% so far, and it's up approximately 16.09% over the last 12 months (as of 12/15/2023). XTN has traded between $65.85 and $88.03 in this past 52-week period.
XTN has a beta of 1.36 and standard deviation of 25.50% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 45 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Transportation ETF (
IYT Quick Quote IYT - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS Quick Quote JETS - Free Report) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. IShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $912.01 million in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $1.84 billion. IYT has an expense ratio of 0.40% and JETS charges 0.60%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 01/26/2011, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $203.84 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. XTN is managed by State Street Global Advisors. Before fees and expenses, XTN seeks to match the performance of the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index.
The S&P Transportation Select Industry Index represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.68%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
XTN's heaviest allocation is in the Industrials sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.
Taking into account individual holdings, Rxo Inc (RXO - Free Report) accounts for about 2.68% of the fund's total assets, followed by Matson Inc (MATX - Free Report) and Csx Corp (CSX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 26.28% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF return is roughly 24% so far, and it's up approximately 16.09% over the last 12 months (as of 12/15/2023). XTN has traded between $65.85 and $88.03 in this past 52-week period.
XTN has a beta of 1.36 and standard deviation of 25.50% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 45 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS - Free Report) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. IShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $912.01 million in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $1.84 billion. IYT has an expense ratio of 0.40% and JETS charges 0.60%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.