D.R. Horton (DHI) Surges 6.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $153.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.7% gain over the past four weeks.
Many homebuilding companies, like D.R. Horton, saw their stock prices surge after the Fed decided to keep the interest rate benchmark between 5.25% and 5.5%. Furthermore, the Federal Open Market Committee anticipates at least three rate cuts in 2024.
This homebuilder is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $7.61 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For D.R. Horton, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DHI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
D.R. Horton is part of the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry. PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 7.1% higher at $104.88. PHM has returned 12.6% in the past month.
For PulteGroup
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $3.20. This represents a change of -11.9% from what the company reported a year ago. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).