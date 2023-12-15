Back to top

Teradyne (TER) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Teradyne (TER - Free Report) shares rallied 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $105.39. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Teradyne is benefiting from improving semiconductor test shipment.  Also, solid demand for DRR5 and HBM memory devices for data center applications remains a tailwind.

This maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Revenues are expected to be $675.13 million, down 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Teradyne, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TER going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Teradyne is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fortive (FTV - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.6% higher at $73.07. FTV has returned 5.6% over the past month.

Fortive's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.93. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.7%. Fortive currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


