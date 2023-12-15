We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy ABM Industries (ABM) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ABM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.83 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 34.71. Over the last 12 months, ABM's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.83 and as low as 10.26, with a median of 12.11.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ABM has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.66.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ABM Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ABM feels like a great value stock at the moment.