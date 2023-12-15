We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brink's (BCO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Brink's (BCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Brink's is one of 318 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BCO has returned 63.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 21.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brink's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 44.4% year-to-date.
In Broadridge Financial Solutions' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.7% this year, meaning that BCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Broadridge Financial Solutions is also part of the same industry.
Brink's and Broadridge Financial Solutions could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.