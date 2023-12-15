We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arch Capital Group is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ACGL has returned 18.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, EastGroup Properties (EGP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.7%.
Over the past three months, EastGroup Properties' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.2% this year, meaning that ACGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, EastGroup Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 94-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved +10.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arch Capital Group and EastGroup Properties as they could maintain their solid performance.