Strength Seen in Capital One (COF): Can Its 3.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Capital One (COF - Free Report) shares soared 3.3% in the last trading session to close at $129.20. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18% gain over the past four weeks.
After 11 interest rate hikes, the Fed's decision to pause rate hikes for the third month drove bullish sentiments across markets amid the optimism of easing inflation pressures. With this, the interest rates remain at a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5%. Further, the central bank indicated three interest rate cuts by 2024-end. These developments turned investor sentiment bullish on finance stocks, as high funding costs faced by the industry players are expected to decline in the next year, supporting spread income and margins. Hence, the COF stock gained.
This credit card issuer and bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Revenues are expected to be $9.45 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Capital One, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on COF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Capital One is part of the Zacks Financial - Consumer Loans industry. Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.8% higher at $53.40. ENVA has returned 25.1% in the past month.
For Enova International
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.4% over the past month to $1.75. This represents a change of -0.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Enova International currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).