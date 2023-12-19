Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in Boeing (BA): Can Its 3.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boeing (BA - Free Report) shares soared 3.1% in the last trading session to close at $264.27. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 24% gain over the past four weeks.

UBS Group recently hiked the price target for Boeing’s shares. This might have resulted in the BA’s latest price hike. 

This airplane builder is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +52.6%. Revenues are expected to be $21.08 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Boeing, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Boeing belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Another stock from the same industry, RTX (RTX - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.9% lower at $80.28. Over the past month, RTX has returned 2%.

RTX's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.25. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -1.6%. RTX currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

RTX Corporation (RTX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today