Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Denison Mine Corp (DNN) This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Denison Mine (DNN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Denison Mine is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Denison Mine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's full-year earnings has moved 300% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, DNN has gained about 53% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 11% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Denison Mine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.
In Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Denison Mine belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.7% so far this year, so DNN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR falls under the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.6%.
Denison Mine and Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.