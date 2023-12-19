We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has ACNB (ACNB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ACNB (ACNB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ACNB is one of 843 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACNB's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ACNB has returned 19.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ACNB is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Princeton Bancorp (BPRN - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.5%.
In Princeton Bancorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, ACNB is a member of the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.9% this year, meaning that ACNB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Princeton Bancorp, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 84-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved +0.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACNB and Princeton Bancorp as they could maintain their solid performance.