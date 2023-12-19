We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Deckers Outdoor (DECK) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers (DECK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Deckers is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, DECK has gained about 76.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 24.9%. This means that Deckers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) . The stock is up 78.4% year-to-date.
For MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Deckers is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #136 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.7% so far this year, so DECK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Deckers and MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.