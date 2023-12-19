We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Ingredion (INGR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Ingredion is one of 192 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ingredion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, INGR has returned 8.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 5.5% on average. This means that Ingredion is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) . The stock is up 20% year-to-date.
For Molson Coors Brewing, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Ingredion belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.3% so far this year, so INGR is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Molson Coors Brewing falls under the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Ingredion and Molson Coors Brewing. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.