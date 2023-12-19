We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging fuboTV (FUBO) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
fuboTV Inc. is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that FUBO has returned about 93.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 18.1%. This means that fuboTV Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.4%.
The consensus estimate for Lululemon's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, fuboTV Inc. is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 34.6% so far this year, so FUBO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Lululemon belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved +18.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to fuboTV Inc. and Lululemon as they could maintain their solid performance.