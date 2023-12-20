Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/07/2010.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 15, placing it in bottom 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $217.28 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. PSCE seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of US energy companies.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.23%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Sm Energy Co (SM - Free Report) accounts for about 9.16% of total assets, followed by Patterson-Uti Energy Inc (PTEN - Free Report) and Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 61.69% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has added about 4.75% so far, and was up about 10.52% over the last 12 months (as of 12/19/2023). PSCE has traded between $41.70 and $59.33 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.85 and standard deviation of 44.16% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 29 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PSCE is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $36.58 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
