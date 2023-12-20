Should First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (
FEX Quick Quote FEX - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.11 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.59%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.46%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 18.70% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (
MPC Quick Quote MPC - Free Report) accounts for about 0.56% of total assets, followed by Keycorp ( KEY Quick Quote KEY - Free Report) and Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV Quick Quote OVV - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.27% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FEX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Core Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Index.
The ETF has added about 13.35% so far this year and it's up approximately 13.76% in the last one year (as of 12/19/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $76.64 and $90.25.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 17.32% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 376 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FEX is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $397.71 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $456.74 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
