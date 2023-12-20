Back to top

Should You Buy Korn/Ferry (KFY) After Golden Cross?

Korn/Ferry International (KFY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, KFY's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of KFY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.9%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that KFY could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider KFY's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 2 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting KFY on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


