Should You Invest in the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (
PKB Quick Quote PKB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/26/2005.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $249.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 59% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Lennox International Inc (
LII Quick Quote LII - Free Report) accounts for about 5.76% of total assets, followed by Nvr Inc ( NVR Quick Quote NVR - Free Report) and Vulcan Materials Co ( VMC Quick Quote VMC - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 47.25% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, PKB has added about 54.28%, and it's up approximately 53.37% in the last one year (as of 12/20/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $40.34 and $62.90.
The ETF has a beta of 1.31 and standard deviation of 26.02% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Building & Construction ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PKB is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (
XHB Quick Quote XHB - Free Report) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ( ITB Quick Quote ITB - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.63 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $2.47 billion. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITB charges 0.40%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
