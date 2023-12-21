Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/15/2000.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $384.79 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.03%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.06%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 29% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 7.22% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon Com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 31.37% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IVV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has added roughly 23.66% so far this year and was up about 24.32% in the last one year (as of 12/21/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $378.46 and $478.90.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 17.55% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 507 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Core S&P 500 ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IVV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (
VOO Quick Quote VOO - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track the same index. While Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $364.20 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $476.63 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
