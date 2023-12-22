Back to top

Is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA - Free Report) . CRAWA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96. Over the past 52 weeks, CRAWA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.09 and as low as 6.61, with a median of 9.61.

Investors should also recognize that CRAWA has a P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.34. Over the past 12 months, CRAWA's P/B has been as high as 2.33 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.72.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CRAWA has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.51.

Finally, investors should note that CRAWA has a P/CF ratio of 5.91. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CRAWA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 21.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CRAWA's P/CF has been as high as 6.90 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 5.12.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Crawford United Corporation is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRAWA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


