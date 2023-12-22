We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging PACCAR (PCAR) This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Paccar is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 113 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCAR's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, PCAR has gained about 46.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 39.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Paccar is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ferrari (RACE - Free Report) . The stock has returned 56.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ferrari's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Paccar belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 58.5% so far this year, so PCAR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ferrari belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 56-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +7.3% year to date.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Paccar and Ferrari as they attempt to continue their solid performance.