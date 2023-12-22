We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Paccar has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tesla has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that PCAR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
PCAR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.72, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 80.47. We also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.22.
Another notable valuation metric for PCAR is its P/B ratio of 3.16. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 14.92.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PCAR's Value grade of A and TSLA's Value grade of D.
PCAR is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PCAR is likely the superior value option right now.