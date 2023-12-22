We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NNGRY or BRP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Life Insurance sector have probably already heard of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (NNGRY - Free Report) and BRP Group (BRP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BRP Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that NNGRY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
NNGRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.91, while BRP has a forward P/E of 22.36. We also note that NNGRY has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BRP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78.
Another notable valuation metric for NNGRY is its P/B ratio of 0.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BRP has a P/B of 2.65.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NNGRY's Value grade of A and BRP's Value grade of D.
NNGRY sticks out from BRP in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NNGRY is the better option right now.