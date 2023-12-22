We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
H&R Block (HRB) Rises 21% in a Year: Here's What to Know
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has appreciated 20.9%, significantly outperforming the 7.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.
What’s Behind the Rally
Commitment to shareholder returns makes H&R Block a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. The company paid $177.9 million, $186.5 million and $195.1 million in dividends in fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. It repurchased shares worth $550.2 million, $563.2 million and $191.3 million, respectively, in fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021.
H&R Block, Inc. Price
H&R Block, Inc. price | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
We believe that the main drivers of the company’s post-pandemic performance will be digital enablement of its business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, and machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small businesses.
H&R Block has a five-year strategy called Block Horizons in place, which is expected to help the company deliver sustainable revenues and operating profit growth, improve return on investments, and maintain strong balance sheet and liquidity positions.
The company is not restricted to its core business of tax preparation services. It is diversifying by adding new offerings to its tally like Refund Transfers, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, Refund Advance Loans and Small Business Financial Solutions.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors can consider the following other top-ranked stocks:
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.
FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.
FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.